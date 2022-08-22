 Back To Top
National

N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before US midterm elections: ex-spy chief

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2022 - 11:48       Updated : Aug 22, 2022 - 11:48
Former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won leaves his home in western Seoul last Tuesday after prosecutors conducted a raid in relation to an ongoing probe into the previous administration's handling of the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea in 2020. (Yonhap)
Former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won leaves his home in western Seoul last Tuesday after prosecutors conducted a raid in relation to an ongoing probe into the previous administration's handling of the death of a fisheries official at the hands of North Korea in 2020. (Yonhap)

Former National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Park Jie-won said Monday that North Korea will likely conduct a nuclear test ahead of November's US midterm elections to show off its nuclear capability.

"They are going to do it in order to demonstrate a threat that its missile can fly to the US carrying a miniaturized and lighter warhead, and to deal a blow to the Joe Biden administration ahead of the midterm elections," Park said on KBS Radio.

Park also said the North could undertake provocations in protest of military exercises that South Korea and the US kicked off Monday.

"Chairman Kim Jong-un is not going to overlook it as if nothing happened," he said.

North Korea has long denounced such joint exercises as a rehearsal for invasion.

Officials in South Korea and the US have said that the North has completed all preparations and is ready to conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test at any time.

Park said the government should try to reach out to the North behind the scenes if President Yoon Suk-yeol's "audacious plan" toward the North is going to take off.

The plan calls for denuclearization in exchange for massive economic aid.

North Korea reacted negatively to the proposal, calling it the "height of absurdity." (Yonhap)

