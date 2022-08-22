 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Exports up 3.9% during first 20 days of Aug.; trade deficit widens

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 22, 2022 - 09:43       Updated : Aug 22, 2022 - 09:43

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea's exports rose 3.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of August on robust demand for petroleum products and autos, but the country saw its trade deficit widen on soaring fuel costs, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at $33.4 billion in the Aug. 1-20 period, compared with $32.2 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports jumped 22.1 percent on-year to $43.6 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $10.2 billion. The trade deficit was larger than a shortfall of $3.6 billion the previous year.

If the current trend continues, South Korea is expected to post a trade deficit for the fifth straight month in August due to high energy costs.

Exports, which account for half of the economy, rose 9.4 percent on-year in July, marking the 21st consecutive month of growth. But the country suffered a trade deficit for the fourth straight month as high oil and commodity prices pushed up import bills.

Imports of crude oil jumped 54.1 percent during the first 20 days of August, and those of coal soared 143.4 percent. South Korea relies on imports for most of its energy needs.

By sector, exports of petroleum products jumped 109.3 percent on-year in the cited period and shipments of automobiles rose 22 percent despite a shortage of auto chips. Autos accounted for some 7 percent of South Korea's exports.

But exports of semiconductors, a key item, declined 7.5 percent on-year amid a fall in chip prices. If shipments of chips fall for the whole of August, it will be the first on-year decline since June 2020. Semiconductors accounted for about 20 percent of South Korea's exports.

By country, exports to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, fell 11.2 percent, while those to the United States inched up 0.8 percent.

South Korea logged a trade deficit of $667 million with China during the first 20 days of August. If the current trend goes on, the country is expected to post a trade deficit with China for the fourth straight month in August.

In its monthly economic assessment report, the finance ministry voiced concerns about the economic slowdown, saying that export growth could be strained by the global economic downturn.

In June, the government forecast Asia's fourth-largest economy to grow 2.6 percent this year and inflation to spike 4.7 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114