Life&Style

Herald Artday donates proceeds to support young overseas Koreans

By Hwang Dong-Hee
Published : Aug 21, 2022 - 17:15       Updated : Aug 21, 2022 - 17:19
From third from left: Shin Yong-bae, vice president of The Korea Herald, Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald, Go Do-won, president of the Godowon Foundation, and Lee Jong-ik, secretary-general of the Blue Tree Foundation, pose for a photo at the Herald Corp. headquarters in Yongsan, central Seoul, Thursday. (Herald Artday)
Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp., donated part of the proceeds from the 2022 Charity Auction to the Korean Youth Diaspora Project to support young overseas ethnic Koreans.

The Korean Youth Diaspora Project was launched earlier this year by the Godowon Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to youth mentoring; the Blue Tree Foundation, a nongovernmental organization working against school violence; and The Korea Herald. The three organizations signed a memorandum in March to support young ethnic Koreans residing abroad.

Herald Artday hosted the 2022 Charity Auction at the Summit Gallery in Gangnam, southern Seoul, on July 27.

The diaspora project aims to discover and nurture global talents of Korean heritage around the world, through educational opportunities, a worldwide network and career development.

By Hwang Dong-Hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
