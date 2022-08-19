First Blue Planet Future Festival sheds light on climate crisis

The First Blue Planet Future Festival (Global Networks For Blue Planet)





BUSAN - The first Blue Planet Future Festival, an event dedicated to highlighting the issue of climate change, featured a program of films, talks and other events in South Korea‘s port city of Busan.



The film festival took place alongside the Green Life Show, an environmental experience exhibition, and ESG International Conference. Held at the Busan Cinema Center, Blue Planet Future Festival screened 39 documentaries from 20 countries.



According to the Global Networks For Blue Planet, the host and organizer of the event, a total of 14,787 people participated in the five-day event from Aug. 11 to 15 despite surging COVID-19 cases. About 2,000 people attended the opening ceremony and screening, and there were six Q&A sessions with directors, such as Lithuanian Rugile Barzdziukaite, in which filmmakers and moviegoers could discuss serious issues.



In an effort to help attendees connect with nature, three outdoor screenings were conducted at Busan Citizen’s Park.



The Green Life Show, which took place at the outdoor plaza of the Busan Cinema Center, showcased environmentally friendly products by 70 companies. More than 8,500 people visited the show, which gave attendees an opportunity to learn about and even make their own upcycling products. A discussion segment titled “People Who Got a Job on Earth” introduced the audience to unique jobs related to the environment.





Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and Jang Je-guk, the organizing committee chairman of the Blue Planet Future Festival, pose for photos during the opening ceremony on Aug. 11. (Global Networks For Blue Planet)