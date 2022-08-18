 Back To Top
National

[Graphic News] Discarded currency down 14.1% in H1

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Aug 19, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Aug 19, 2022 - 10:01

The number of bills and coins discarded due to severe damage shrank by 14.1 percent on-year in the first half amid an increasing prevalence of non-cash transactions, data showed.

A total of 191.66 million damaged bills and coins were discarded in the January-June period, compared with 223.10 million tallied in the same period a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.

The decline stemmed from less use of cash in transactions and increased dependence on credit cards and other non-cash methods.

Cash has also been used less during the pandemic as people tend to prefer non-contact services at home.

The central bank disposed of 169.43 million bills in the first half, with 10,000-won ($7.60) bills accounting for 54.9 percent. (Yonhap) 


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
