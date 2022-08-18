[Herald Interview] ‘Low driver pay is the root cause of taxi crisis’

CEO of Jin Mobility Co. Lee Sung-wook (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

In recent months, a severe taxi shortage saw people hailing a taxi on the streets of Seoul to no avail while ride-hailing apps like Kakao T failing to dispatch a driver, especially during nighttime peak hours.



Between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., only one 1 of 4 attempts to call for a taxi succeeds, according to Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong last month.



The taxi crisis is blamed on a number of factors, including a sudden post-pandemic spike in demand and a reduced driver pool after many switched over to delivery services.



But Lee Sung-wook, who founded a premium van hailing app i.M, says the low pay of taxi drivers is the root cause of all.



“The rising living costs have affected taxi drivers and companies -- their food, their fuel, their car and education for their kids. Yet there has been pressure to cap taxi fees for the last 30 years,” said Lee, co-CEO of Jin Mobility Co., the company behind i.M, during an interview with The Korea Herald earlier this month.



“In the current environment, it has been difficult for drivers and business operators to make profit, discouraging people from entering the industry.”



For Lee, taxi service has been a family business for nearly 50 years.



Following in the footsteps of his father, he launched i.M in 2020, with an eye on the premium segment.



He believed that there was customer demand, left unfulfilled for too long, for high quality services in terms of safety, cleanliness and reliability.



“There has always been demand and people who are willing to pay more for a better service. I think members of the public now have enough economic power to pay more for a taxi ride,” he said.



Fares for a regular taxi in Seoul, set by a public-private joint commission on consumer prices, start with a basic charge of 3,800 won ($2.88) for the first 2 kilometers before the taximeter starts charging 100 won every 132 meters.





CEO of Jin Mobility Co. Lee Sung-wook (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)