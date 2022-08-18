[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents signature cocktails for end of summer



Mobo Bar at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents a trio of signature cocktails for the end of the summer season, paired with a diverse menu of small bites in a terrace garden.



The three signature cocktails are created from a unique blend of premium liquors and natural ingredients grown in the bar’s own greenhouse.



The wild pearl is a Korean-style martini made with local spirit Hwayo and dry vermouth. The alpine tonic combines a crisp vodka base with the earthy aromas and lemon juice. The spiced pineapple, one of Mobo Bar’s most popular nonalcoholic cocktails, is an exquisite blend of fresh pineapple and lime juice.



Mobo Bar’s three signature cocktails are priced between 20,000 and 28,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6268.





Fairmont Ambassador Seoul Hotel offers ‘Advance Saver’ for early birds



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents an early bird offer bringing savings of 18 percent on best available rates for reservations made at least 14 days in advance, in preparation for the coming Chuseok holiday weekend.



The early bird promotion is open for booking from Aug. 18 to Sept. 30, for stays between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.



Members of Accor’s lifestyle loyalty membership program receive additional savings of 5 percent, while members of the paid Accor Plus membership program are offered additional savings of 10 percent.



The early bird offer is valid for stays of up to two nights, subject to room availability.



For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.





Park Hyatt Busan launches Chuseok gift certificate sale



Park Hyatt Busan celebrates the upcoming Chuseok with their popular Chuseok gift certificates to express gratitude to those who show care to their beloved ones.



This year’s gift certificates are designed to offer the very best of the hotel’s dining and drinking while delivering savings of up to 20 percent at Park Hyatt Busan’s selected venues.



The gift certificates can be used at the hotel’s five restaurants for course menus, weekend and weekday lunch buffets, and afternoon tea sets and evening sets.



Certificates are available for purchase from Aug. 18 to Sept. 12.



For further inquiries, call (051) 990-1300.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents signature set menu for office workers



Oul, a Korean contemporary bar on the second floor of Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, presents the “OUL signature set” suitable for dinner gatherings.



The signature set menu comprises the lamb jerky and kimbukak, lobster tteokbokki, yukhoe, naeng-bossam, bada ramyeon, jeon, and the tiramisu croffle as dessert.



Prices start at 200,000 won. A minimum order of 160,000 won is needed to book a private room within the restaurant.



Six or more guests who order at least two bottles of alcohol beverages can enjoy the set at a discounted price. The promotion continues through the end of August.



For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5500.



