Herald Design Forum 2022 to share insight on expanding space across fields

The Herald Design Forum 2019 is held under the theme “Do we need another planet?” at the Grand Hyatt Seoul on Oct.10, 2019. (Herald Design Forum)



The Herald Design Forum 2022 will be held next month with the theme “Design Universe: Beyond the Space,” exploring how spaces have evolved over time and will expand in the future with the advent of virtual reality.



The 12th edition of the design forum will be led by 13 renowned guests from the fields of architecture, mobility and non-fungible tokens, sharing their insight at the Hotel Shilla in Seoul on Sept. 27.



The speakers will include Japanese architect Tadao Ando, Norwegian urban economist Ida Lien, Venezuelan architect Alfredo Brillembourg and British automobile designer Ian Callum and Yoon Il-hun, vice president of HMC Genesis Design Group.



The forum will kick off with an architecture session, an online lecture by Tadao. The Japanese architect will talk about his architecture philosophy and the topic of dreams. Other speakers will deliver their lectures on-site: Brillembourg, the founder of Urban-Think Tank Design Group, will give a lecture titled “Urban Think Tank: Implementing urban acupuncture.” Lien, the co-founder of Urban-A, will share her insight with the theme of “Urban-A: Transforming the Impossible.” The two speakers will have a 15-minute talk after their lectures.



Callebaut, the founder of Vincent Callebaut Architectures, will talk about building resilient cities to adapt our lifestyles to in the lecture titled “Fertile Cities: Facing the challenges of the 21st century.” A question-and-answer session will follow the lecture.



Yoon, who joined Genesis design at Hyundai Group in 2016, will share his vision on the future of Genesis’s identity, which will include the company’s plan for the next three years for the brand. Callum, the founding director of Callum, who has designed cars for more than 40 years, will talk about his insight on how the automotive world will undergo its biggest change and his experiences in the field. Before founding his own company, he was the director of design for Jaguar Land Rover, a position he held for 20 years until mid-2019.



Illustrator Zipcy, meanwhile, will talk about what she learned from NFT scene as an illustrator who has expanded her projects in the burgeoning industry.



The Herald Design Forum has grown into a global knowledge platform where more than 100 renowned global design masters have taken the stage over the past 11 years. Early bird tickets will be available until Aug. 31, and preorder tickets will open Sept. 1. Tickets can be purchased on the Herald Design Forum’s website.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

