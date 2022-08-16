 Back To Top
Entertainment

Blackpink to perform ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 MTV VMAs

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Aug 16, 2022 - 11:19       Updated : Aug 16, 2022 - 11:19
K-pop girl group Blackpink will perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28. (YG Entertainment)
K-pop girl group Blackpink will perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28. (YG Entertainment)

Blackpink is set to make its US award show debut at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this month.

The K-pop quartet has been named among the lineup of performers of the VMAs this year, the band’s agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.

“Blackpink is preparing for a special stage to light up the ceremony,” YG said in a statement. “All the members and the staff of the company are doing their best to present a meaningful moment for the global fans.”

The MTV VMAs -- one of the four major annual US music shows, along with the Billboard Music Awards, the Grammy Awards and the American Music Awards – will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28. 

Blackpink will be the first female K-pop act to perform at the annual event and the fourth among all girl groups, following TLC, Spice Girls and Fifth Harmony.

During its US award show debut stage, the band is set to showcase its new song, “Pink Venom” live for the first time after its release this Friday. “Pink Venom” is a pre-release single drawn from Blackpink’s upcoming second full-length album “Born Pink,” which is set for release on Sept. 16.

Blackpink is also headed to the ceremony as a nominee. At this year’s VMAs, the K-pop act has been nominated to the “Best Metaverse Performance” category as a group, while its member Lisa has been named for the “Best K-pop” category with her solo debut single “Lalisa.” The quartet previously won the “Song of the Summer” prize with “How You Like That” at the music awards.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is gearing up to make its long-awaited return to the music scene with “Pink Venom” this week. This marks the act’s full-group comeback in almost two years since it dropped its first studio album, “The Album,” in October 2020. After dropping the pre-release song Friday, the band will unveil its new album “Born Pink” on Sept. 16 and begin a world concert tour in October.

By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
