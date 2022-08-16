[Herald Interview] ‘I draw what I see as pretty and cute’

Illustrator and animator Seo In-ji (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Seoul-based illustrator and animator Seo In-ji has worked for the likes of Girls’ Generation, Red Velvet and NCT Dream. Her works also include the covers of Rina Sawayama’s singles and a Peggy Gou music video.



Having studied animation at university, the 31-year-old dreamt of seeing her work featured on the cover of a book or a billboard.



“If you ask me if this is a dream come true, I would say it is,” she said, laughing, during an interview with The Korea Herald.



One of her latest works was the cover artwork for the deluxe edition of Girls’ Generation’s new album “Forever 1,” released earlier this month.





The cover artwork for the deluxe edition of Girls’ Generation‘s new album “Forever 1“ (SM Entertainment)

K-pop agencies, especially SM Entertainment, tend to have a clear worldview for their artists, she explained.



“They (SM Entertainment) wanted a map drawn based on the snapshots of the music video,” she said, speaking of the guidelines she was given for the Girls’ Generation album.



Her skills caught the eye of the team representing Japanese–British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama, for whom she designed the covers for singles including “Cherry” and “Flicker.”



“From her music videos, fashion style to directing, I had the impression that she has a lot of say. The fact that she is an Asian artist based in the United Kingdom and that she seems to have a clear set of values came across as cool,” she said.



For DJ Peggy Gou’s 2021 single “I Go,” Seo directed the animated music video.



The video came out at a time when artists turned to fully animated music videos as the pandemic began.



“From the Tortoise and the Hare, a giraffe with a very long neck, sailing to the anime series ‘One Piece,’ I had to direct a three-minute-long music video based on these ideas,” she said.



“I worried at first about coming up with a storyline. In the end, I was happy with the outcome.”



In her work, the women she draws are voluptuous, cute and having fun. Coupled with a bold use of colors, her posts are a hit on Instagram.



“I draw what I find as pretty and cute. My style did not begin with a feminist perspective at first. These animated characters, which were my graduation project, progressed over time to what it is now -- having this soft finish.



“Yet, they still naturally had a positive impact on myself including body positivity,” Seo said.





One of Seo’s illustrations was inspired by a trip to Spain with her friends. (Seo In-ji)