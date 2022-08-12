 Back To Top
Business

For Seoul‘s first Formula E, DHL Korea delivers 415 tons of cargo

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Aug 12, 2022 - 17:30       Updated : Aug 12, 2022 - 17:30
DHL Korea CEO Han Byung-koo speaks during a press conference at Jamsil Stadium, Songpa-gu, Seoul. (DHL Korea)
DHL Korea CEO Han Byung-koo speaks during a press conference at Jamsil Stadium, Songpa-gu, Seoul. (DHL Korea)

For Seoul’s first electric mobility extravaganza this weekend, global logistics giant DHL has delivered racing cars and other equipment, which weigh over 415 tons from all over the world, officials said Friday.

The Korean branch of DHL is an official sponsor of Formula E that kicks off on Saturday for a two-day run. Its sponsorship is part of a corporate strategy to become a socially responsible business that voluntarily reduces carbon emissions. E Formula‘s goal of promoting green mobility also shares that vision.

“Logistics companies release over 3.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide annually. In order to contribute to a sustainable future with e-mobility, DHL Group aims to cut carbon emissions by 12.1 percent to 29 million tons by 2030,” said DHL Korea CEO Han Byung-koo at a press conference. DHL Korea has purchased over 100 electric delivery vans since 2018, he added.

The massive cargo that the logistics company brought to Seoul includes race cars, batteries and charging units, as well as media and broadcasting equipment.

The company also offered clearance services, cargo handling at the port, and deliveries of a 100-ton crane, forklifts, pallet jacks and other equipment, said Song Suk-pyo, director of DHL Global Forwarding.

Formula E is the world’s first fully-electric car racing series that kicked off in 2014 to promote a sustainable future for e-mobility.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
