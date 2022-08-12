 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Import prices fall for 1st time in 3 months in July on declining oil prices

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 12, 2022 - 09:28       Updated : Aug 12, 2022 - 09:28
This photo, taken last Sunday, shows information on gasoline and diesel prices put up at a gas station in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken last Sunday, shows information on gasoline and diesel prices put up at a gas station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's import prices fell for the first time in three months in July as global oil prices declined amid concerns about a global recession, central bank data showed Friday.

The import price index inched down 0.9 percent in July from a month earlier, compared with a 0.5 percent on-month rise in June, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

This marked the first on-month decline since April, when import prices edged down 0.6 percent.

Compared with a year earlier, the index jumped 27.9 percent, slowing from a 33.6 percent on-year advance. It marked the 17th straight month of on-year increase.

The BOK said import prices fell on-month as falling oil prices drove down prices of petroleum and mine products. South Korea depends heavily on imports for most of its energy needs.

Prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, stood at $103.14 per barrel on average last month, down 8.9 percent from the previous month. The oil prices were still up 41.4 percent from a year earlier.

Raw material prices also fell 2.6 percent on-month in July.

South Korea is grappling with rising inflation, as high energy and food prices have exerted upward pressure on prices.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, soared 6.3 percent in July from a year ago, the fastest rise in almost 24 years and an acceleration from a 6 percent on-year spike in June.

Last month, the BOK delivered its first-ever "big-step" rate hike of 50 basis points to rein in inflation. It was the sixth rate increase since August last year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114