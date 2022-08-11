[Video] From K-pop to Boys’ Love drama: meet this idol changing the K-drama scene

<br />

DKZ’s Jaechan dropped out of high school to become a K-pop idol, but not everything went as he imagined. Then “Semantic Error,” Korean streaming platform Watcha’s first original “BL” (Boys’ Love) series, changed his life. Playing the lead role, he won the popularity award at the very first Blue Dragon Series Award. Learn more about the sensational series that topped the platform for 8 weeks straight and how this K-pop idol made a big step forward for LGBTQ+ stories on Korean screens.

Lee Ji-min, Kim Su-hyeon and Park Sun-yeong contributed to this report.

By

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)

Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)