[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream reschedules concert for September

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream will host a standalone concert in Seoul on Sept. 8-9, announced label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.



The seven-piece act was slated to perform in Seoul for three days last month, but the concerts were canceled at the last minute as two members – Mark and Renjun – tested positive for COVID-19.



Some fans were not happy that the band’s second concert was canceled, not postponed, but the fact that the new venue is Olympic Stadium, the largest concert venue in Seoul that can accommodate about three times more than the original venue Gocheok Sky Dome, may more than make up for the change.



The second day’s live show will be broadcast online as well.



Ive to officially debut in Japan this fall



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Girl group Ive will make an official debut in Japan this fall, it announced on a Japanese website Wednesday.



From last week, the six-member act participated in The Star Nextage, a group concert for next-generation artists from Korea and Japan held in three cities across Japan.



The group is set to release third single “After Like” in Korea on Aug. 22. It will be about four months since its previous single “Love Dive,” which topped Apple Music Japan’s weekly songs chart. It also was No. 8 on Billboard Japan’s Hot 100.



Ive debuted in December last year and swept across all charts in Korea with single album “Eleven.” Titular track earned the group 13 trophies from television music chart shows and “Love Dive” did 10. Music videos for both songs surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.



Le Sserafim’s “Fearless” music video reaches 100m views



(Credit: Source Music)



The music video for Le Sserafim’s debut single “Fearless” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, said agency Source Music on Wednesday.



The video reached the milestone in 100 days, record time for a K-pop girl group that debuted this year. It amassed 10 million views on the platform in 19 hours.



The song is the focus track from the quintet’s five-track EP of the same title. The EP sold over 300,000 copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop girl group. The song also set a record, extending its stay on the Billboard Global chart excluding the US to its 14th week as of Aug. 13.



Meanwhile, Huh Yunjin celebrated 100th day anniversary of debut with a self-written song. She put out “Raise y-our glass,” an acoustic pop tune full of gratitude towards fans, on Sound Cloud.



Girls’ Generation to meet fans on 15th debut anniversary



(Credit: SM Entertainment)