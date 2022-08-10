[Hwang’s China and the World] What makes China so committed to winning the international technical standards battle?

Lee Hee-jin, a professor of the Graduate School of International Studies in Yonsei University and director at the Center for Converging Industries and Standardization in the same University.

By Hwang Jae-ho



The international economy and industrial world are entering a revolution. The competition between nations and between corporations is escalating over industrial and technological competitiveness, and technological hegemony has emerged as the determinant factor in reorganizing the international order and maintaining the world great power’s status.



The United States is continuing its strong stance on China policy, even after the Biden administration took over, and China is also setting up its technology independence strategy. Under the flow, the technical standard to secure the nation’s industrial competitiveness for the future is becoming more essential. In that sense, the world of international standards is going through a silent war. In the second half of 2022, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) are holding elections for their leaders.



The US and Russia are fielding candidates to head the ITU, while candidates from Korea and China are competing for leadership of the ISO. These upcoming elections are critical in the sense that they are part of a process where the US-China competition over the technological hegemony continues, and as an influential effect on the further drifts. What is the fundamental reason that these international standard institutes’ elections are drawing attentions from the entire industrial world, international strategies and diplomacy, and geopolitical experts? What opportunities and meanings would it bring for Korea? This week’s discussion invites two experts from Korea and China to seek for the answers. We have professor Heejin Lee from the Graduate School of International Studies in Yonsei University, who is also the director of the Center for Converging Industries and Standardization in the same university. We also have Ping Gao, a senior lecturer at the University of Manchester’s Global Development Institute. He specializes in information technology innovation and development policy, especially in China.



Hwang: What exactly are the technical standards and the international standards? Please give us more details.



Lee: Rather than giving a definition, some examples will be helpful to intuitively understand what they are and their functions. Let’s think of electric plugs and USBs. The former is an example of an unstandardized item; the latter shows the value of standardization. Whenever you pack for overseas travel, you may have at least once imagined how convenient it would be if we could have a global standard for electric plugs. That’s what we see in USB. In the past, there were so many different shapes of plugs to connect different computing devices such as PCs and printers. Now we can enjoy the convenience of globally standardized USB. We also imagine that the company that developed the USB technology dominates the market where the standard is widely and inevitably used by users, and can control the development path of related technologies in its own favor. In short, technical standards provide interoperability, and most of all, reduce costs, particularly in trade. They can also influence the trajectory of future technologies to the technology owner’s advantage.



Gao: From the viewpoint of standardization scholars and practitioners, a standard for a technology system defines its overall technical architecture and specifies interfaces among its components and subsystems. A technical standard provides a legitimate choice for the market. An international standard refers to a standard accredited and published normally by SDOs (standards development organizations) such as ISO, ITU, and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission). It is used in international markets. The role and characteristics of standards are recognized by Chinese state leaders. President Xi Jinping underlined “standards have become the common language of the world.” So developing and owning an international standard means that your language is used across the world.



Hwang: What could be China’s thoughts underneath its active involvement in international standardization organizations?



Lee: China has been successful in becoming a world factory. It was achieved by being integrated into the global supply chain. Chinese firms learned “standardized” modules designed by global firms and made products accordingly. They found out that this way they ended up in a so-called “technology trap.” Once they pay license fees for intellectual properties, the margin is too thin. Behind standards often embedded are patents, called SEPs (standards-essential patents). Once you become a standardized module producer of the global supply chain, you are locked in and can only earn razor-thin margins. One of the ways to get out of the trap is to develop (your own) standards along with intellectual properties. For this reason, China has been actively participating in international standardization activities since early the 21st century. The core of the idea is concisely expressed in a maxim often mentioned within China’s policy and business circles: “The third class firms make products; the second develop technology; the first set rules, that is, standards.”





