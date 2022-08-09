[Today’s K-pop] SHINee’s Key to return with 2nd solo LP

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



The veteran idol put out his first full solo album “Face” in November 2018 and released a repackaged version “I Wanna Be” in March 2019, just ahead of his enlistment into the military. The first LP was No. 1 on iTunes top albums chart in 12 regions. His first solo work was the digital single “Forever Yours,” also from November 2018, which was approximately 10 years after he debuted as a member of SHINee. Key of SHINee will release his second solo studio album on Aug. 30, his label SM Entertainment announced on Tuesday.It has been about 11 months since his first solo EP “Bad Love” topped iTunes top albums charts in 32 regions. The song “Hate That...” from the EP topped the iTunes top songs charts in 11 regions.The new album “Gasoline” will consist of 11 tracks.The veteran idol put out his first full solo album “Face” in November 2018 and released a repackaged version “I Wanna Be” in March 2019, just ahead of his enlistment into the military. The first LP was No. 1 on iTunes top albums chart in 12 regions. His first solo work was the digital single “Forever Yours,” also from November 2018, which was approximately 10 years after he debuted as a member of SHINee. Tri.be rolls out 3rd single



(Credit: Mellow Entertainment)



Tri.be is a seven-member act that debuted in February 2021 with the single “Tri.be Da Loca.” Jinha has been taking a break since May due to health issues. Girl group Tri.be held an online media showcase on Tuesday to introduce its third single “Leviosa.”The single comes about 10 months since its first EP “Veni Vidi Vici” and consists of two songs: lead track “Kiss” and “In The Air.”“We’d like to present a magical gift through our performance,” said Songsun. The new album contains the band’s signature bad girl charm mixed with teen spirit, she explained.Hyunbin emphasized that their strength lies in strong on-stage performance and the voices of each member.“Hopefully our music can give someone a huge amount of strength,” added Mirae, confiding that she dreamed of becoming an idol when she listened to the music of Blackpink.Tri.be is a seven-member act that debuted in February 2021 with the single “Tri.be Da Loca.” Jinha has been taking a break since May due to health issues. Monsta X’s I.M decides to leave agency



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X debuted as a septet in May 2015 with the “Trespass” EP and reorganized down to six members in 2019 when Wonho left the team. Its most recent album was group’s 11th EP “Shape of Love” which dropped in April. In May and June, the band toured the US for the first time in three years. Five members of Monsta X renewed their contracts with Starship Entertainment but I.M will find a new management firm, said the agency on Monday.The six bandmates, however, will continue as a band, it added.Three members – Shownu, Kihyun and Hyungwon – inked the deal in May but the the other three had been in talks with the agency.I.M posted a hand-written letter to fans on Monday explaining that he has pondered the issue for a long time but came to the decision because he felt he needed a new challenge.“Monsta X, all six of us, will stay with Monbebe as we always have,” he assured fans.Monsta X debuted as a septet in May 2015 with the “Trespass” EP and reorganized down to six members in 2019 when Wonho left the team. Its most recent album was group’s 11th EP “Shape of Love” which dropped in April. In May and June, the band toured the US for the first time in three years. StayC postpones meet-and-greet due to COVID-19



(Credit: Vogue Korea)