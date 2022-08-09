Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visits site damaged by heavy rain

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is being briefed by a firefighter on the embankment collapse in an apartment complex due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall, in Sadang-dong, Seoul, Tuesday. (Seoul City Government)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Tuesday morning visited an apartment complex in Sadang-dong in Seoul to survey the area, after torrential rain hit Seoul and the surrounding areas from late Monday into the next morning.
As part of the city’s emergency response, Oh inspected the embankment installed in the Kukdong Apartment complex that collapsed due to a landslide, according to the Seoul city government. There have been no reports of injury as a result of the collapse.
Residents living in the area asked Oh for help in repairing the water and electricity systems, as several neighborhoods saw flooding and power outages due to the storm.
Oh, in response, asked relief workers to assist people at the scene.
Oh started his emergency duty last night after heavy downpour battered the country‘s capital region, turning some streets in the Gangnam district into a river. Oh also visited the area nearby Isu Station, one of the hardest-hit regions in Seoul. Videos on social media show water rushing down the subway station stairs like a waterfall.
Oh later returned to the city government office on Monday evening, held an emergency meeting and monitored the storm and damages throughout the night, the city government said.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)