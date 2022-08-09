 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visits site damaged by heavy rain

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 13:52       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 13:52
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is being briefed by a firefighter on the embankment collapse in an apartment complex due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall, in Sadang-dong, Seoul, Tuesday. (Seoul City Government)
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is being briefed by a firefighter on the embankment collapse in an apartment complex due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall, in Sadang-dong, Seoul, Tuesday. (Seoul City Government)

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on Tuesday morning visited an apartment complex in Sadang-dong in Seoul to survey the area, after torrential rain hit Seoul and the surrounding areas from late Monday into the next morning.

As part of the city’s emergency response, Oh inspected the embankment installed in the Kukdong Apartment complex that collapsed due to a landslide, according to the Seoul city government. There have been no reports of injury as a result of the collapse.

Residents living in the area asked Oh for help in repairing the water and electricity systems, as several neighborhoods saw flooding and power outages due to the storm.

Oh, in response, asked relief workers to assist people at the scene.

Oh started his emergency duty last night after heavy downpour battered the country‘s capital region, turning some streets in the Gangnam district into a river. Oh also visited the area nearby Isu Station, one of the hardest-hit regions in Seoul. Videos on social media show water rushing down the subway station stairs like a waterfall.

Oh later returned to the city government office on Monday evening, held an emergency meeting and monitored the storm and damages throughout the night, the city government said.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114