Three die in flooded semi-basement apartment

The house where three people were found dead in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, is seen in these photos taken on Tuesday morning (Yonhap)





Three people were found dead in a flooded semi-basement apartment in Seoul on Tuesday, after the heaviest rainfall in 80 years wreak havoc on many parts of the city.



According to local police, a 47-year-old woman, her older sister and 13-year-old daughter were trapped in the submerged home in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, western Seoul and likely died by drowning.



The police recovered their bodies around 11:30 p.m. on Monday. They had received a report of flooding in the house from an acquaintance of the family at 9 p.m. the previous day.



The rescue work was delayed because when they arrived, the house was already full of water, requiring equipment for drainage.





The house where three people were found dead in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul, is seen in these photos taken on Tuesday morning (Yonhap)