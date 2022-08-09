 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea, 20 other countries joining US-led anti-WMD exercise in Hawaii

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 9, 2022 - 09:40       Updated : Aug 9, 2022 - 09:40
This photo from the US Indo-Pacific Command website shows troops conducting a Fortune Guard exercise. (US Indo-Pacific Command)
This photo from the US Indo-Pacific Command website shows troops conducting a Fortune Guard exercise. (US Indo-Pacific Command)

South Korea, the United States and 19 other countries are conducting a U.S.-hosted exercise in Hawaii with an aim to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), the U.S. State Department has said.

The five-day Fortune Guard 22 kicked off in Honolulu on Monday. It is part of the exercises for the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) launched in 2003 to stop or impede transfers of WMDs and related items flowing to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern.

The exercise involves WMD counter-proliferation activities, including operational interdiction and seizure, as well as information exchanges on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear responses, and live exercises on WMD interdiction capabilities, according to the department.

The U.S. initiated Asia-Pacific PSI exercises in 2014. Participating countries have hosted their own exercises, like Eastern Endeavor in South Korea, Pacific Protector in Australia, Maru in New Zealand and Pacific Shield in Japan.

The series of exercises builds "regional WMD counter-proliferation political will and capacity, and signals partners' resolve to take action to conduct counter-proliferation interdiction as part of their long-term commitment to the PSI," the department said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114