Record rainfall causes causalities, traffic chaos

Roads and sidewalks near Eunma Apartment in Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul were submerged due to heavy rain on Monday night. (Yonhap)
Record heavy rain in the Seoul area on Monday night and Tuesday morning left seven people dead and six others missing.
Many parts of the capital were flooded, and accidents, ground subsidence and power outages were also reported.
In Gwanak-gu, Seoul, three people -- 13-year-old and two adults in their 40s -- died after becoming trapped in a semi-basement apartment.
A 60-something district office employee died while cleaning up trees that had fallen in the storm. The cause of death is thought to be electrocution.
In Dongjak-gu, Seoul, one person died as heavy rain flooded his house. In Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, one person was found dead under a collapsed bus stop, and another person was killed due by a roadside landslide.
Trains were halted across the city as rainwater inundated subway stations and tracks, and as the flooding increased, traffic ground to a halt. Social networking services were flooded with photos of flood damage posted in real time.
The subway flooding was concentrated on routes south of the Han River, including lines 2, 3, 7, and 9.
Sangdo Station, Isu Station, Gwangmyeong Intersection Station, Daechi Station on Line 3, and Samseong Station, Sadang Station, and Seonneung Station on Line 2 were flooded.
Service has been restored to all sections of Line 1 to 8. Ui New Line, and Sillim Line are also operating normally from this morning.
But some sections of Subway Line 9 are not operating due to flooding.
Line 9 is operating between Gaehwa Station and Noryangjin Station and separately between Sinnonhyeon Station and Jungang Veterans Hospital Station. The section between Noryangjin Station and Sinnonhyeon Station has been suspended due to flooding of Dongjak Station and Gubanpo Station.
President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed public and private workplaces to encourage employees to adjust their commuting hours, according to the presidential office.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)