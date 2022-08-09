[Graphic News] S. Korea’s ice cream exports hit all-time high in H1

South Korea’s exports of ice cream reached an all-time high in the first half of this year, data showed, amid a global heat wave and the growing popularity of Korean culture.
Overseas shipments of South Korean-made ice-cream products came to $50 million in the January-June period, up 14 percent from a year earlier to reach a record high, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports inched up 0.3 percent on-year to $28 million, also hitting an all-time high, during the cited period.
The United States was the largest export destination for South Korean ice cream with $18 million, accounting for 36 percent of the total.
The Philippines, Canada and Vietnam were also among major markets, the data showed. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)