[Land of Squid Game] No obligation for tipping





Tipping workers is rare in Korea and therefore, you‘re not obliged to provide a tip after you take a taxi or eat at a restaurant.



You won’t, however, offend anyone by leaving a small token of appreciation for their exceptional service. Koreans traveling abroad might, however, forget to tip, but this is merely because they are not used to doing so in Korea.





By Min Byoung-chul





Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.









