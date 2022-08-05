 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Assembly speaker heads for Poland, Romania with focus on arms sales, economic cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 5, 2022 - 10:22       Updated : Aug 5, 2022 - 10:22
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo speaks at a press conference at the National Assembly last Thursday. (Yonhap)
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo speaks at a press conference at the National Assembly last Thursday. (Yonhap)

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo departed for Poland and Romania with his agenda focusing on arms sales and economic cooperation, his office said Friday.

Kim's seven-day trip, which runs through Thursday, will include meetings with his parliamentary counterparts and ministers to discuss economic agenda and expand strategic ties, according to Kim's office.

It marked his first overseas trip as parliamentary leader.

For the first leg of his trip, Kim will visit Poland to meet his counterpart Elzbieta Witek and discuss exports of Korean arms to the country.

Poland recently signed a contract to acquire Korean-made FA-50 light attack fighters, K2 battle tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers, which it described as one of the country's "most important and largest" defense orders in recent years.

Kim also plans to campaign for South Korea's participation in the country's energy and airport businesses.

In Romania, the speaker will meet ministers to discuss expanding ties between the two countries and ask for South Korea's participation in the country's plan to modernize nuclear plants during talks with acting Senate leader Alina-Stefania Gorghiu.

Kim took office in early July. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114