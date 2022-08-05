Assembly speaker heads for Poland, Romania with focus on arms sales, economic cooperation

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo speaks at a press conference at the National Assembly last Thursday. (Yonhap)

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo departed for Poland and Romania with his agenda focusing on arms sales and economic cooperation, his office said Friday.

Kim's seven-day trip, which runs through Thursday, will include meetings with his parliamentary counterparts and ministers to discuss economic agenda and expand strategic ties, according to Kim's office.

It marked his first overseas trip as parliamentary leader.

For the first leg of his trip, Kim will visit Poland to meet his counterpart Elzbieta Witek and discuss exports of Korean arms to the country.

Poland recently signed a contract to acquire Korean-made FA-50 light attack fighters, K2 battle tanks and K9 self-propelled howitzers, which it described as one of the country's "most important and largest" defense orders in recent years.

Kim also plans to campaign for South Korea's participation in the country's energy and airport businesses.

In Romania, the speaker will meet ministers to discuss expanding ties between the two countries and ask for South Korea's participation in the country's plan to modernize nuclear plants during talks with acting Senate leader Alina-Stefania Gorghiu.

Kim took office in early July. (Yonhap)