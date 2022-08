(Suh Architects via Hyundai Motor Group)



The GV60, a compact SUV under the Genesis brand, is on display at a special exhibition titled “Light & Wonder” held at Genesis Studio Hanam, Genesis Suji and Genesis House New York. The exhibition presented by Hyundai Motor Group was one of six Red Dot Awards received by the carmaker.



The company also won the Red Dot Awards for its CES 2022 exhibition hall design and brand concept store Genesis Suji.