National

Russian man nabbed for allegedly killing Uzbek over unpaid debt

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 5, 2022 - 09:48       Updated : Aug 5, 2022 - 09:48
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A Russian man who was on the run after allegedly killing a Uzbek man in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, has been apprehended three days after the crime, police said Wednesday.

The Russian national in his 50s was put under emergency arrest on murder charges, according to police in Hwaseong, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul.

The suspect is accused of stabbing the Uzbek national in his 40s several times at the latter's home in Hwaseong's Songsan district last Saturday before fleeing, police said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but died.

Police immediately began a manhunt and the Russian man was nabbed in the southeastern city of Daegu around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect told police that he committed the crime after the victim had refused to pay back borrowed money. Police said they plan to request an arrest warrant for the suspect after conducting further investigations. (Yonhap)

