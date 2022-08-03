[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel launches ‘Suite Party’ package



Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is launching a party package with an overnight stay at the hotel‘s Suite and a room party dining set that includes two bottles of wine and a platter of grilled shrimp and lamb chops, with fruits and cheese on the side.



A whole cake and seasonal afternoon tea set for four guests are also served at the hotel’s first-floor bakery. The indoor swimming pool and fitness center can be used without additional charge.



Late check-out services are provided for all package guests.



The package is available through the end of the year. The package is priced at 1,000,000 won. Reservations must be made at least three days in advance. For inquiries, call (032) 835-1000.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils authentic Japanese breakfast



Tamayura, the Japanese dining destination at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul, presents a trio of new Japanese-style breakfast dishes.



Abalone ozen is a rice porridge made with abalone from Wando Island. Jeju tilefish jirri ozen is a clear soup-based dish of lightly-steamed white tilefish and seasonal vegetables. Jeju Grilled Seaperch Ozen features local Jeju seaperch carefully grilled and served with side dishes.



Served in set-table style, Tamayura breakfast dishes are available throughout the year, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Price varies from 90,000 won to 95,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6268.





Part Hyatt Busan showcases ‘Summer Afternoon Tea Set’



Park Hyatt Busan‘s Lounge on the 30th floor presents the Summer Afternoon Tea Set, featuring a selection of desserts made with pineapple, blueberry, apricot, melon and other seasonal fruits.



The Summer Afternoon Tea Set combines homemade scones with clotted cream, butter and strawberry jam, and a menu of savory items made with fresh ingredients. The savory menu features lobster rolls, a black sesame bagel sandwich and others. Two cups of coffee or tea are included in the set.



The Summer Afternoon Tea Set starts at 90,000 won for two. For reservations, call (051) 990-1300.



