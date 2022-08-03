Samsung rolls out futuristic memory, storage tech tailored to big data

Memory chip giant Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it unveiled a set of next-generation memory and storage technologies to better address various client demands for handling big data.Choi Jin-hyeok, executive vice president of memory solution and product development at Samsung Electronics, told an audience at the Flash Memory Summit 2022 that the array of technologies, including “perabyte storage,” “memory-semantic solid state drive” and “telementry” is crucial to navigating the data-intensive world.The new generation of technologies will collectively transform the way data is moved, stored, processed and managed, according to the South Korean tech giant.“We are committed to developing transformative memory technologies that can bring far-reaching changes in how we move, store, process and manage data for future artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing applications,” Choi said at the event held in Santa Clara, California, Tuesday.Among the cutting-edge memory solutions, “perabyte storage” enables server manufacturers to increase their storage capacity within a minimal number of servers, by allowing a single server unit to pack more than 1 perabyte of storage -- which equals 1,000 terabyte.“Memory-semantic solid state drives” increase random read speed and improve latency significantly, so that the storage products -- designed to combine the benefits of storage and DRAM memory -- are suitable for fast processing of small data chunks required in the artificial intelligence and machine learning.Meanwhile, “telemetry” technology is designed to detect and protect problems to enable a more reliable data center management, as it gathers human-readable metadata from key components inside customers’ memory and storage products.Samsung also unveiled at the presentation that its cutting-edge UFS 4.0 mobile storage developed in May, a component that Samsung claims will be used to handle processing for high-resolution images and graphics-heavy mobile games on the smartphones, is scheduled for a mass-production in August.Samsung is the largest NAND flash memory supplier in the world by revenue. According to market intelligence Omdia’s estimate, Samsung‘s market share in the first quarter of 2022 came to 35.5 percent, beating competitors such as Kioxia, SK hynix and Western Digital.