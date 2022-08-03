 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Padres' Kim Ha-seong falls homer short of cycle in 4-hit game

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 3, 2022 - 10:07       Updated : Aug 3, 2022 - 10:07
In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres reacts after sliding home safely against the Colorado Rockies during the bottom of the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday. (Associated Press)
In this Associated Press photo, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres reacts after sliding home safely against the Colorado Rockies during the bottom of the eighth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday. (Associated Press)

Few players in baseball are as hot as Kim Ha-seong right now.

The South Korean infielder for the San Diego Padres enjoyed his first career four-hit game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday (local time), going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored in a 13-5 victory. It was the first game of a doubleheader,

Kim fell a home run shy of a cycle, as he had two singles, a double and a triple.

Former Texas Rangers All-Star Choo Shin-soo is so far the only South Korean to have hit for the cycle in the majors.

After the productive game, Kim is batting .360/.429/.600 over his past seven games. Over a bigger sample size covering his past 30 games, Kim has a .312/.387/.452 line.

For the season, Kim is batting .252/.335/.379 in 95 games, with six home runs and 37 RBIs.

As a big league rookie in 2021, Kim batted only .202/.270/.352 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 117 games.

Batting seventh and playing shortstop, Kim singled off starter Ryan Feltner in his first at-bat in the second inning. Then in the fourth, Kim hit a double against the Colorado right-hander.

Then with the score knotted at 3-3 with two outs in the fifth, Kim knocked in a go-ahead run with a single off reliever Jake Bird.

After popping out in the seventh, Kim capped off his four-hit night with a triple in the eighth inning.

With their third straight win, the Padres improved to 59-46, good for the second wild card spot in the National League. They also made the biggest splash at the trade deadline earlier in the day, acquiring talented outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, along with first baseman Josh Bell, in exchange for six players.

With Soto in the mix and All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. nearing a return from wrist injury, Kim may be pushed out of the starting lineup soon. There had been talks of moving Tatis to the outfield and keeping Kim's excellent glove at shortstop, but the trade for Soto likely means Tatis will stay at shortstop and Kim will be relegated to the bench. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114