Lawmakers float bill to triple tax benefits for chipmakers

A visual concept image of an integrated circuit chip (123rf)

South Korean lawmakers are poised to propose a new bill aimed at providing domestic chipmakers with more extensive tax benefits in return for facility investment, a step toward its own version of the US-passed CHIPS Act to be effective Thursday.



The new bill, unveiled Tuesday by a group of lawmakers led by independent lawmaker Rep. Yang Hyang-ja, is designed to triple the tax incentives for chipmakers, an apparent move to encourage more investment from semiconductor players.



At least 20 percent of the invested amount that chipmakers spend on facilities will now be deductible. This is up more than three times the 6 percent under the current Restriction of Special Taxation Act. This rule will apply to chipmaking giants like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.



Moreover, small- and mid-sized chipmakers will see a tax credit of 25-30 percent of invested capital, depending on the size of the company, up from the current 8-16 percent.



Chipmakers will receive larger extra tax credits if their investment in a specific year exceeds the average of the previous three years. The 5 percent of the surplus will be granted as an additional tax credit, up from 4 percent at the current level.



The newly-proposed bill’s special tax credit on chipmakers will expire in 2030. The current rule has set the expiry year of 2024.



Tax credits will also be provided when a chipmaker sponsors higher education for semiconductor-related technologies or donates secondhand chipmaking assets to institutions like universities.



“The transcending efforts of parliament and the ministries can create a system that concentrates on the growth of the semiconductor chip industry, for which the world’s best chips act could lay a groundwork,” said Yang, who leads the ruling People Power Party’s special committee for the revision. “Korea has the potential to exert its dominance in cutting-edge technologies in the future.”





Lawmakers and academic figures including independent Rep. Yang Hyang-ja (fourth from left) speak at a press conference held at the National Assembly Tuesday. (Yonhap)