[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Hansan: Rising Dragon



(Korea)



Opened July 27



War



Directed by Kim Han-min



In 1592, Joseon loses its capital city, Hanyang, to Japan in just 15 days after Japan invaded the country, starting a six-year war known as the Imjin War. In a series of defeats, the Korean forces are on the verge of collapse and King Sunjo flees from the capital. While the Japanese navy gathers a large-scale force around Busan, Adm. Yi Sun-sin (Park Hae-il) prepares for a battle to turn the tide of war.





Minions: The Rise of Gru



(US)



Opened July 20



Animation



Directed by Kyle Balda



Young Gru (Steve Carell) plans to join a group of supervillains, “Vicious 6,” after its leader is ousted by other members. His ambitious scheme goes wrong when his interview turns disastrous, but he manages to steal the Zodiac Stone from the gang. While Gru and the Minions (Pierre Coffin) -- Kevin, Stuart and Bob -- go on the run, another newly introduced Minion, Otto, cannot keep the stone safe, causing Gru and the Minions to break up.





Alienoid



(Korea)



Opened July 20



Action



Directed by Choi Dong-hoon



On present-day Earth, a supernatural being Guard (Kim Woo-bin) is in charge of managing alien prisoners confined in human brains and arresting prison breakers alongside his robotic colleague Thunder. After Guard and Thunder catch an alien fugitive who ran away to the year 1390 of the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392), they return to the present time with a victim’s baby, causing a crack in the time-space traveling system.





Thor: Love and Thunder



(US)



Opened July 6



Action



Directed by Taika Waititi



Thor (Chris Hemsworth) tries to figure out his purpose and find inner peace, but his short break is thwarted when Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), an intergalactic killer, seeks the extinction of the gods. Returning to New Asgard, Thor runs into his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has been diagnosed with cancer. Thor forms an army of gods to fight against Gorr and discovers the truth behind Gorr’s revenge.