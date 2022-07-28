 Back To Top
Sports

S. Korean defender Kim Min-jae signs with Italian club Napoli

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 28, 2022 - 09:03       Updated : Jul 28, 2022 - 09:03
In this photo from the Twitter account of Napoli, South Korean defender Kim Min-jae poses for a photo after joining his new team. (Napoli's Twitter)
In this photo from the Twitter account of Napoli, South Korean defender Kim Min-jae poses for a photo after joining his new team. (Napoli's Twitter)

South Korean defender Kim Min-jae has joined Italian football club Napoli.

In a statement released Wednesday (local time), the club confirmed the signing of the Korean center back from Turkish club Fenerbahce in a bid to strengthen its defense.

But it did not elaborate on the detailed terms of the contract.

Kim becomes the third Korean footballer to play in the Serie A, following Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Seung-woo.

The 25-year-old moved to Fenerbahce in 2021 from Chinese club Beijing Guoan, where he had played for two years.

Since then, he had been linked to many European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur of England.

He has made 42 international appearances for South Korea since his debut in 2017.(Yonhap)

