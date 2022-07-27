 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

China calls on S. Korea to uphold former Moon administration's policy on THAAD

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 27, 2022 - 18:26       Updated : Jul 27, 2022 - 18:26
Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry, speaks at a press briefing (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China)
Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry, speaks at a press briefing (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China)

   BEIJING -- The Chinese government pressed South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration Wednesday to maintain a policy on the advanced US missile defense system called THAAD.

   It was referring to the so-called three "No"s -- no additional THAAD deployment in Korea, no participation in a US-led missile defense network and no involvement in a trilateral military alliance with Japan -- a principle held by the liberal Moon Jae-in government.

   "South Korea expressed its respectful stance on the THAAD issue in 2017," Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry, said during a press briefing. "It played an important role in cooperation and deepening of mutual trust."

   He was responding to a question about recent comments by South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin that the three-no approach was not any formal agreement or promise with China.

   He added that a new leader "can't turn a blind eye to past debts" and urged Seoul to "act with prudence" with regard to a highly sensitive issue affecting the security of a neighboring country.

   When he was on the campaign trail, Yoon of the conservative People Power Party raised the need for South Korea to get an additional THAAD battery deployed on its soil to counter growing missile threats from North Korea. China, in particular, is known to be sensitive about the powerful radar operated for THAAD. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114