Exhibition of vintage furniture designs highlights timeless value

“Tappeto Volante” by Ettore Sottsass (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Over 100 pieces of vintage and antique design furniture are on display at an exhibition called “Our Finest 20th Century Design Collection” at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.



The collection, which embodies the essence of modernity and originality, showcases furniture from the 1920s to the 1960s -- a period considered to be the most dynamic in design history, according to the show’s organizer, the Seoul Design Foundation.



The exhibition includes several rare pieces that are being shown to the Korean public for the first time.



One of them is “Tappeto Volante,” meaning flying carpet, a sofa set designed by Italian architect Ettore Sottsass in 1972. Inspired by travel to India, Sottsass designed the sofa with bold colors and shape. It was produced for only three years in a limited quantity -- there are less than 100 in total.



Another rare piece is Jean Prouve’s “Cite Desk,” which was originally designed to furnish a classroom at Cite University in Nancy, France. The exhibited piece is the actual desk that Prouve made for his daughter, Francois Gauthier.



A prototype red sofa designed by Charles and Ray Eames, which they proposed to Herman Miller Inc. in 1969, is also on display. Only two pieces of this prototype exist, as Herman Miller proceeded with manufacturing a one-person chair version rather than the proposed two-person sofa. The other piece is in the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Michigan.





Grass-seated chair and ottoman (foreground, left) by George Nakashima (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)