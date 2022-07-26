 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Valeo to invest W73b in Daegu

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Jul 26, 2022 - 16:07       Updated : Jul 26, 2022 - 16:07
An aerial view of Daegu National Industrial Complex, where Valeo’s manufacturing factory is scheduled to be established (Yonhap)
An aerial view of Daegu National Industrial Complex, where Valeo’s manufacturing factory is scheduled to be established (Yonhap)
French automotive parts maker Valeo will invest 73 billion won ($56 million) in Daegu to advance the autonomous driving market in the city, located 200 kilometers southeast of Seoul, officials said Tuesday.

Under the deal signed with the Daegu city government, Valeo will build a factory that manufactures sensors for advanced driver assistance systems and steering at an industrial complex in the city.

Sensors detect risks and warn drivers, which is essential for autonomous driving.

The construction of the factory is set to begin in October and be completed in July 2023.

Valeo is also set to establish a foreign investment corporation tentatively named ‘Valeo Mobility Korea’ in Daegu under the deal.

The company‘s investment in the city was made due to its strength in the field of artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain industries with high accessibility to potential customers, according to officials.

“Valeo will continue to cooperate with Daegu by promoting local student-internship programs. The city serves as an excellent auto parts production base and has a well-equipped industry-academic cooperation system,” said Stiv Smudja, the CEO of the ADAS business division at Valeo. “I will actively invest Valeo’s technologies and assets in Valeo Mobility Korea to ensure I lead the company to success,” added Smudja.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114