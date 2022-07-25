Interior Minister defends launch of police bureau

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min speaks at a press conference held Monday at governmental complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)





The government and the ruling People Power Party continued to call out police officers opposing the new “police bureau,” with Interior Minister Lee Sang-min comparing resistance to a coup d’etat. Lee further explained the legitimacy of the launch, arguing it is an act of democracy.



Lee attacked Saturday’s meeting held by police chiefs, saying it was insubordination.



“To leave one’s garrison and gather is similar to the December 12 coup d’etat,” Lee said to the press Monday, referring to the military coup through which Chun Doo-hwan rose to power in 1979.



“The acting chief of the National Police Agency ordered (the meeting to) break up, but (the superintendents) went against the order directly,” he said.



Through a press conference, the Interior Minister further explained how the launch of the new bureau can support democracy in Korea, in an attempt to persuade police officers who are strongly opposed to the plan.



“Past governments have unofficially supervised the police through the office of senior presidential secretary for civil affairs or secretary to the president for domestic security, neglecting the system ordered by the Constitution and the law,” Lee said.



“If a bureau overseeing police affairs is not installed within the Interior Ministry, the Interior Minister cannot fulfill his duty to supervise the police, which is an authority given by the Constitution and the law. Then, the police would become an independent organization, like the judicial, legislative and executive branches,” Lee said.



“The new police bureau will be entirely different from the domestic security department from the past, which carried out security duties itself,” Lee said. The Interior Ministry had the domestic security department under its wings until 1991 before it was spun off as an independent outside organization from the ministry.



Lee continued to express his disapproval against the meeting of police chiefs held over the weekend. The meeting was held to showcase the chiefs’ opposition to the launch of the new bureau.



“It was very inappropriate for superintendents who are chiefs of police stations to act as a group to oppose (the launch), mentioning it should not carry out security duties, when it will not be handling those affairs,” Lee said.



“They are arguing (the government) is rushing the launch of the new bureau. But it is a democratic act for the interior minister, who was appointed to the post by the president who were chosen by the people through an election to oversee police affairs,” he said.



Though the conflict has not been resolved a week before the launch of the new bureau, President Yoon Suk-yeol has been on the sidelines, not making direct comments on the matter.



Yoon said Monday, “I believe the Interior Ministry and the National Police Agency will handle the matter well, taking needed measures.”



The president’s comment was similar to that of Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki made a day before. While speaking on the feud between the government and police with the press, Kim drew a line for Yoon, saying it is not a matter for the president to intervene.



Rep. Kim Ki-hyun of the ruling People Power Party attacked the police for protesting the launch of the bureau.



“Some from the police leadership who were ‘faithful dogs’ for the Moon Jae-in administration should reflect and earn back the trust of people before they shave their heads and revolt against commands,” Kim wrote on his social media account.



“Police who volunteered to be faithful dogs are the first subject of reform for Korea to return to normalcy. Those who are obsessed with anti-reform and egoism will only be eradicated,” Kim wrote.



Meanwhile, inspectors and assistant inspectors across the nation are also planning to hold a meeting to protest the launch of the new bureau.



“If we lose commanders who sacrifice themselves to do the right thing, we will become puppets of the regime under ‘faithful dogs’ who are blind for their own profits,” inspector Kim Seong-jong wrote on the police network platform, referring to superintendent Ryu Sam-yeong who has been ordered to go on stand-by for suggesting the meeting of police station chiefs.



The meeting will be held Saturday at the Police Human Resources Development Institute in Asan, South Chungcheong Province.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)