Parties clash over pending issues in Yoon administration’s first interpellation

Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon (Yonhap)
Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s first interpellation began on Monday afternoon, with the main opposition expected to raise the heat over several issues ranging from the economy to national security, as well as the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s actions regarding allegations raised against the Moon Jae-in government.
Pending issues, such as the launch of a new “police bureau” under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the repatriation of North Korean fishermen and Yoon’s controversial personnel appointments are expected to be put on the table.
The first part of the parliamentary interpellation session is on politics, diplomacy, unification and security. It is followed by economics on Tuesday and education, society and culture on Wednesday.
With Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and ministers in the relevant field attending the National Assembly, a total of 11 lawmakers, including Yoon Sang-hyun and Ha Tae-kyung from the ruling People Power Party, and Park Bum-gye and Park Joo-min from the opposition Democratic Party, asked questions.
The lawmakers from the ruling party asked questions about the problems of the repatriation process of North Korean defectors and the shooting of a South Korean civil servant in the West Sea under the previous Moon Jae-in administration.
The Democratic Party targeted controversial personnel appointments in the presidential office and ministerial posts, including hiring Yoon’s personal acquaintances and the dominance of former prosecutors.
Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min is expected to face a confrontation over the issue of the launch of the police bureau.
The ruling and opposition parties clashed over the situation in which the nation’s police chiefs held a meeting on Saturday against the ministry’s launch of a new police bureau. After the meeting, superintendent Ryu Sam-yeong, who led the discussion, was ordered to go on stand-by. Other police chiefs are also being investigated by the National Police Agency.
The opposition Democratic Party strongly criticized the National Police Agency for giving a “(former dictator) Chun Doo-hwan-style warning” over the punishment and inspection of the police chiefs. The ruling People Power Party defended the punishment, saying the launch of the police bureau was fixing the abnormality.
Park Beom-kye, former Justice Minister and a member of the Democratic Party, was the first one who asked questions. Before attending the session, he said in a radio interview that he would ask Han why he has manipulated the rule of law.
“Currently, the Justice Minister serves as chief of civil affairs, the Justice Minister and the prosecutor general. Because unchecked power will inevitably fail, I will ask him harshly but with affection..”
When a reporter asked about Monday’s interpellation, Yoon called on his ministers to explain it to the public. Over the controversial police bureau, he said, “I believe the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the police will take the necessary measures” without further comments.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)