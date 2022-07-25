Audi Korea expands electric, compact car lineups

Audi e-tron GT (Audi Korea)
Audi sold a total of 25,615 vehicles in South Korea last year, marking the third-largest sales volume among import carmakers here.
The German automaker said it has focused on expanding its lineup to include compact vehicles such as the Audi Q3 and A3, as well as electric cars e-tron S and Q4 e-tron.
In 2021, Audi sold 1,553 electric cars, the largest number of electric cars sold among premium import car brands.
In December, it launched the Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT, which are at the vanguard of Audi’s strategy for future mobility.
This year, Audi said it plans to complete a more diverse product lineup, present the future of premium mobility and grow both quantitatively and qualitatively.
In April, Audi introduced the Audi e-tron S -- a high-performance version of the e-tron -- and the e-tron S Sportback.
The carmaker is also set to roll out this year’s first electric model in the compact segment, the Q4 e-tron.
It also began selling the Audi Q3 35 TDI and Q3 Sportback 35 TDI in the local market early this month, and has begun receiving advance orders for the Audi A3.
The front-wheel drive 2022 Audi Q3 TDI and the Q3 Sportback 35 TDI come in three trims of basic, premium and Quattro premium.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)