Yoon's approval rating slightly falls to 33.3%: Realmeter

The slide in President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating has slowed, a survey showed Monday, with 33.3 percent of people giving a positive assessment of his performance, only 0.1 percentage point down from a week earlier.

The disapproval rating also rose only 0.1 percentage point in the Realmeter survey of 2,527 voters from Monday to Friday last week. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

It marked the eighth consecutive week Yoon's approval rating has dropped in Realmeter polls.

On the favorability rating of political parties, Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) garnered 39.7 percent support, up 0.6 percentage point from the previous poll, while the main opposition Democratic Party registered 44.6 percent, also up 0.4 percentage point from the earlier survey. (Yonhap)