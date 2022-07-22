 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Herald Interview] Korean actor Park Hae-il impressed by sentimental side of Adm. Yi Sun-sin

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jul 22, 2022 - 17:38       Updated : Jul 22, 2022 - 17:38
Park Hae-il (Lotte Entertainment)
Park Hae-il (Lotte Entertainment)

Before sitting down on his chair, Korean actor Park Hae-il took out his smartphone and started reading a poem written by Adm. Yi Sun-sin during an interview with a group of local reporters at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul on Thursday.

The poem featured Adm. Yi’s concerns over the country’s future.

Then the actor started talking about how impressed he was to find out that Adm. Yi, a historical war hero and the character he played in director Kim Han-min’s new film “Hansan: Rising Dragon” also had sentimental sides.

“He was an admiral who even wrote poems. He endured seven years of war and was probably stressed out. At those time, he had some drinks, shot some arrows, and then when that was not enough for him, I assume he wrote poems,” Park said.

“Hansan: Rising Dragon” which is set in 1592, centers on the legendary historical figure, Adm. Yi (played by Park). He leads a naval battle on the southern coast of Korea against a Japanese force led by Adm. Wakizaka (played by Byun Yo-han).

Park’s two recent movies -- “Decision to Leave” directed by Park Chan-wook and “Hansan: Rising Dragon” -- are being released back to back, as both films’ release dates have been pushed back due to COVID-19.

He noted that it was a coincidence because the two films’ characters seem to have some similarities.

“Hae-jun (Park’s character in ‘Decision to Leave’) used to be a naval officer. He also talks in a tone that would appear in literature. Adm. Yi writes poems and he is also a naval officer that does battles in the sea. They both are also public officials. I thought thinking about these similarities is a funny way of looking at these two characters,” he said.

Not only do the two characters have a commonality in occupation, naval officer experience and love for literature, but the actor also pointed out that both of them are taciturn and calm. 


“Hansan: Rising Dragon” (Lotte Entertainment)
“Hansan: Rising Dragon” (Lotte Entertainment)


These characteristics also differentiates Adm. Yi character from the same historical figure character that appeared in “Roaring Currents,” also directed by Kim, Park said.

“His (Yi Sun-sin in ‘Hansan’) emotions are restrained but I wanted to still make the audience feel his energy. When filming, I often asked the director if he can feel the energy that I am trying to deliver,” Park added.

“Hansan: Rising Dragon” hits local theaters on July 27.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114