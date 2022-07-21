[Graphic News] World food prices fall in June

World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in June, but remained close to record-high levels set in March, the United Nations’ food agency said.
The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which tracks the most globally traded five major food commodities - cereal, meat, dairy products, vegetable oils and sugar - averaged 154.2 points last month versus a revised 157.9 for May.
The May figure was previously put at 157.4.
Despite the monthly decline, the June index was still 23.1 percent higher than a year earlier, pushed up by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, concerns over adverse weather, strong global demand and high production and transport costs. (Reuters)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)