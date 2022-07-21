 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

NCSoft’s Universe attracts with its exclusivity

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Jul 21, 2022 - 16:48       Updated : Jul 21, 2022 - 18:43
NCSoft’s Universe is gaining popularity with its all-in-one service. (NCSoft)
NCSoft’s Universe is gaining popularity with its all-in-one service. (NCSoft)
Online game developer NCSoft’s K-pop fan community platform Universe is garnering attention with its exclusivity and communicative functions, the company said Thursday.

Launched in last January, Universe is currently functioning as a global K-pop fandom platform where fans can watch original content starring their favorite artists and communicate directly with them.

Universe provides a variety of exclusive features such as web entertainment shows, music videos and audio for its users. As of February, a total of 6,288 original pieces were produced, the company said.

Universe is also consistently holding exclusive fan meetings and showcases. One of them included “2022 UNI-KON” held from July 2 to 3, which recorded 3.8 million views in total.

Universe’s private message function is also gaining popularity.

With its one-on-one chatting function, the application allows fans to share their lives with artists. The messages sent by the artist are translated into various languages such as English, Japanese, Vietnamese and Indonesian, making it convenient for overseas users.

The new version of Universe has been receiving favorable reviews from its users for its significant improvement in usability.

“We will continue to introduce new functions and content, such as web versions of Universe and livestreams, to boost the quality of user experience,” said an official from NCSoft.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114