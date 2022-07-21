NCSoft’s Universe attracts with its exclusivity

NCSoft’s Universe is gaining popularity with its all-in-one service. (NCSoft)
Online game developer NCSoft’s K-pop fan community platform Universe is garnering attention with its exclusivity and communicative functions, the company said Thursday.
Launched in last January, Universe is currently functioning as a global K-pop fandom platform where fans can watch original content starring their favorite artists and communicate directly with them.
Universe provides a variety of exclusive features such as web entertainment shows, music videos and audio for its users. As of February, a total of 6,288 original pieces were produced, the company said.
Universe is also consistently holding exclusive fan meetings and showcases. One of them included “2022 UNI-KON” held from July 2 to 3, which recorded 3.8 million views in total.
Universe’s private message function is also gaining popularity.
With its one-on-one chatting function, the application allows fans to share their lives with artists. The messages sent by the artist are translated into various languages such as English, Japanese, Vietnamese and Indonesian, making it convenient for overseas users.
The new version of Universe has been receiving favorable reviews from its users for its significant improvement in usability.
“We will continue to introduce new functions and content, such as web versions of Universe and livestreams, to boost the quality of user experience,” said an official from NCSoft.
By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
