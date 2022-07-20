Public human rights watchdog to probe 2019 North Korean repatriations

Seoul City councilmember Lee Jong-bae filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea on Monday over the 2019 forcible repatriation of two North Korean men. (Yonhap)
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea has launched an investigation into the controversial repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019.
The Commission assigned the case to its human rights violation investigator on Tuesday, according to a screen capture of the petition processing page provided by Seoul city councilmember Lee Jong-bae.
Lee, who filed the petition Monday, called for the public human rights watchdog “to determine whether human rights violations occurred, and what kind,” separately from the ongoing investigations by the law enforcement.
“Even if the North Koreans were violent criminals, due process should have been observed,” he said in a press release.
Seoul prosecutors are investigating the former director of the National Intelligence Service, Suh Hoon, over allegations that he abused his power as then-spy chief to drop the investigations surrounding the repatriation. In a rare move, the NIS filed a criminal complaint against Suh with the Seoul prosecutors’ office earlier this month after its internal investigation found grounds to suspect wrongdoing.
Typically, the Commission avoids opening investigations into cases while they are still being investigated by law enforcement. But cases involving certain criminal suspicions such as abuse of power and unlawful arrest are exceptions.
In December 2020, the Commission dismissed the petition for the same case filed by the Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea. The Commission said that there were “limits to accessing facts and establishing validity.”
The lawyers’ group filed a lawsuit over the dismissal, and the court in March this year ruled that the Commission withdraw its decision not to pursue the case.
