Business

Hyundai to supply 50 IONIQ 5 models to Japanese taxi firm

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 20, 2022 - 09:37       Updated : Jul 20, 2022 - 09:37
This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric model. (Hyundai Moto)
This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric model. (Hyundai Moto)

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will supply 50 IONIQ 5 all-electric vehicles to a Japanese taxi company from August.

Hyundai Motor has recently signed a deal with Kyoto-based MK Taxi to gradually supply the 50 zero-emission models to the Japanese company, the company said in a statement.

The IONIQ 5 is embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's EV-only platform E-GMP and can travel up to 618 kilometers on a single charge with a 72.6 kWh battery pack, it said.

MK Taxi plans to replace 30 percent of its taxis with all-electric ones by 2025 and transform all of its fleet into pure electric ones by 2030, the statement said. (Yonhap)

