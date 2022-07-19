World Heritage Festival in Jeju accepting applicants for expedition teams

Manjanggul Expedition Team participants explore Jeju’s Manjanggul Cave in September 2020. (World Natural Heritage Village Preservation Association)

The 2022 World Heritage Festival in Jeju Island, named “CONNECT- Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes,” which seeks to promote the importance of Jeju’s UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites through the story of the volcanic island’s birth, will return as an on-site program after a break last year.



Jointly organized by the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, the festival will be held Oct. 1-16 at major World Natural Heritage locations on the island, including the Geomunoreum Lava Tube System in Jeju City and Seongsan Ilchulbong in Seogwipo City.



Part of the festival, the World Natural Heritage Pilgrimage Team and the Manjanggul Expedition Team are now accepting applications from potential participants.



The World Natural Heritage Pilgrimage Team of 30 members will set off on 6-day trail walking and camping journey on Oct. 11. The participants will walk a route that starts at Gwaneumsa Temple Jeju to Seongsan Ilchulbong led by an expedition curator who will host group discussions and team work events. Participation costs 50,000 won per person.





Poster for the 2022 World Heritage Festival in Jeju Island (World Natural Heritage Village Preservation Association)