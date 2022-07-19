Ministry unveils plan to train chip experts

Education Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Park Soon-ae (Yonhap)





The government will roll out measures to nurture 150,000 people trained for the semiconductor industry over the course of 10 years, the Ministry of Education’s road map showed Tuesday.



The announcement comes less than a month after President Yoon Suk-yeol called for special measures to boost the semiconductor industry, including training the next generation of talent.



In June, Yoon requested the ministry develop policies to expand the talent pool for semiconductor experts. The ministry rushed to the request, holding seminars, reallocating the education budget, operating a task force and additional measures.



As a result of the monthlong effort, the ministry announced its road map Tuesday to nurture 150,000 workers for the semiconductor field within 10 years.



According to the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association, the local industry will require approximately 127,000 semiconductor workers within 10 years. In consideration of the need for “extra hands,” the Education Ministry has set its goal to nurture 150,000 new talents over the period.



“The number was set considering that the semiconductor industry is a field that can cooperate with other high-tech industries,” an official from the ministry said at a briefing held Monday. “Semiconductor experts can be useful in other industries.”



To nurture more talents, the ministry will lift restrictions on universities. For semiconductor-related departments, universities can ease the student quota as long as they allocate enough faculty members.



This runs counter to opposition from universities located outside Greater Seoul. With the government hinting at its plans to lift the student quota for universities, chiefs of universities outside of Seoul expressed strong disapproval against the plan, concerned the move will widen the gap between universities in and out of Seoul.



The government, however, has decided to lift the student quota rule for all universities regardless of the region.



Furthermore, as universities have complained about the difficulty of hiring faculty members for semiconductor-related departments, qualification standards on adjunct or visiting professors will be relaxed as well, allowing universities to hire experts from the field and foreign professors.



The ministry also said it will designate universities with excellent semiconductor education programs as “Graduate School of Semiconductor,” granting them bold financial aid and easing of restrictions.



In the long term, the interuniversity Semiconductor Research Center at Seoul National University will function as the hub of semiconductor education and research in Korea. The university research tower will be the control tower of research, education and training. Each region will have its own research center for semiconductor studies, establishing a national network.



The ministry also plans to run a boot camp for students who do not major in semiconductor studies to learn about the industry. Those who take part in the program will receive a “micro degree.”



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)