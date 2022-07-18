Busan Biennale 2022 unveils artists expanding theme of port city‘s history

Pier 1 of Busan Port (Busan Biennale 2022)



Busan Biennale 2022 has unveiled the list of participating artists in the upcoming biennale scheduled for September, whose works embodying the turbulent history of the southern port city will be on display across the city.



The 65-day biennale, under the theme of ”We, on the Rising Wave,“ will be held at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan, Pier 1 of Busan Port, the island of Yeongdo and Choryang, a village set up by war refugees during the Korean War (1950-1953) and Koreans who returned from Japan after Korea‘s liberation from Japanese colonization (1910-1945).



“The venues -- Pier 1 of Busan Port, Yeongdo island and Choryang – are historic places that hold their own story, particularly related to the history of immigration. The biennale will start with the history of those sites, but the theme will eventually expand globally as artists from diverse regions of Oceania, Africa, Asia and America bring history of different regions,” artistic director Kim Hae-ju told The Korea Herald on Monday.





Choryang (Busan Biennale 2022)





Korean Dutch artist Sara Sejin Chang, interdisciplinary artist Kim Sung-hwan, who explores historical and social issues, Dutch artist Jennifer Tee, whose works span tapestry, collage and performance, and media artist Nam Hwa-yeon will showcase works at Museum of Contemporary Art Busan.



“The old warehouse building in Pier 1 has never been open to the public. It’s a 4,000-square-meter space, so large-scale installation works will be shown inside the warehouse building,” Kim said.



Pier 1 of Busan Port was once a gateway connecting Busan to the outside. The pier was completed in 1912 and served as a base for the Japanese invasion of China during the colonial era. French artist Tabita Rezaire, Korean artist Hyun Nahm, Australian artist Megan Cope and Pakistan artist Hira Nabi are among the artists presenting works at the old warehouse.



Korean-born artist Lee Mi-re will show her installation work on Yeongdo. Lee is one of the two Korean artists chosen to exhibit at this year‘s Venice Biennale. Busan-born media artist Song Min-jung will show works in Choryang.



Sixty-four artists and collectives from 26 countries will participate in this year‘s Busan Biennale, running Sept. 3- Nov. 6.





Poster for Busan Biennale 2022 (Busan Biennale 2022)