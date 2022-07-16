[Photo News] Travelers flock to airport despite surge in COVID cases

(Yonhap)
Gimpo Airport was busy with passengers on Friday morning as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in South Korea.
The photo shows travelers waiting in line to get on board their train.
Earlier this month, data from the transport ministry showed that the number of domestic and international flights reached 4.6 million, up 4.6 percent from the previous month.
The country saw 41,310 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, including 287 from overseas, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The figure marked a 66-day high amid the spread of a highly contagious new omicron subvariant.
By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com
)