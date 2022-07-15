 Back To Top
National

Ex-NIS chief banned from travelling abroad over probe into handling of North's killing of fisheries official

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 15, 2022 - 21:32       Updated : Jul 15, 2022 - 21:32
Former Directors of the National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won (left) and Suh Hoon (Yonhap)
Former Directors of the National Intelligence Service Park Jie-won (left) and Suh Hoon (Yonhap)

Prosecutors banned former National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won from traveling overseas while putting Park's predecessor, Suh Hoon, on an entry alert list as part of investigations into the previous administration's handling of two incidents involving North Korea, officials said Friday.

Prosecutors have been looking into allegations that Park and Suh mishandled the killing of a South Korean fisheries official by North Korea in September 2020 and the repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in November 2019, respectively.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said it banned Park from leaving the country for one month. Suh, who has been staying in the United States, was put on a list of people whose entry into the country is automatically notified to prosecutors immediately, officials said.

Prosecutors are trying to question them on their roles in the two incidents. (Yonhap)

