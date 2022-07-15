Coffee delivery robots roll into Incheon airport

Baemin’s service robot Air-dilly delivers Dunkin’ coffee and bakery items to customers in Incheon International Airport. (Baemin)
Travelers with little time to wait in long queues at airport cafes can now pick up a cup of coffee and a sandwich from delivery service robots at Korea‘s largest airport.
Local food delivery app Baemin said Friday it launched a robot delivery service for airport cafes and bakeries located in Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1.
Air-dilly, a service robot made by LG Electronics, will deliver food and beverages from Baskin Robins, Paris Baguette and two Dunkin’ locations in the airport.
Customers can scan a QR code located on the back of airport seating with the Baemin app to order. Those who do not use Baemin can access the company’s English website and make a payment with a credit card.
Baemin’s service robot Air-dilly makes its way through Incheon International Airport. (Baemin)
The robot, which has two cabinets, can carry maximum of 17 kilograms and can deliver to customers located as the terminal‘s farthest gate -- 250 meters away from the cafes and bakeries.
In preparation of any accidents, the robot has received KC certification and has taken out an insurance covering as much as 100 million won ($75,500).
The service will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Baemin’s collaboration with Incheon International Airport is likely to expand, which plans to offer robot deliveries from other airport cafes and bakeries, and adding more delivery robots already in place.
“The company will provide the delivery robot service to other places, catering to customers who seek more convenient delivery options,” said Kim Yo-sup, head of Robot Delivery Service department at Baemin, in a statement.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)