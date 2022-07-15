Coffee delivery robots roll into Incheon airport

Baemin’s service robot Air-dilly delivers Dunkin’ coffee and bakery items to customers in Incheon International Airport. (Baemin)



Travelers with little time to wait in long queues at airport cafes can now pick up a cup of coffee and a sandwich from delivery service robots at Korea‘s largest airport.



Local food delivery app Baemin said Friday it launched a robot delivery service for airport cafes and bakeries located in Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1.



Air-dilly, a service robot made by LG Electronics, will deliver food and beverages from Baskin Robins, Paris Baguette and two Dunkin’ locations in the airport.



Customers can scan a QR code located on the back of airport seating with the Baemin app to order. Those who do not use Baemin can access the company’s English website and make a payment with a credit card.





Baemin’s service robot Air-dilly makes its way through Incheon International Airport. (Baemin)