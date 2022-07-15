 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Coffee delivery robots roll into Incheon airport

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jul 15, 2022 - 16:10       Updated : Jul 15, 2022 - 16:12
Baemin’s service robot Air-dilly delivers Dunkin’ coffee and bakery items to customers in Incheon International Airport. (Baemin)
Baemin’s service robot Air-dilly delivers Dunkin’ coffee and bakery items to customers in Incheon International Airport. (Baemin)

Travelers with little time to wait in long queues at airport cafes can now pick up a cup of coffee and a sandwich from delivery service robots at Korea‘s largest airport.

Local food delivery app Baemin said Friday it launched a robot delivery service for airport cafes and bakeries located in Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1.

Air-dilly, a service robot made by LG Electronics, will deliver food and beverages from Baskin Robins, Paris Baguette and two Dunkin’ locations in the airport.

Customers can scan a QR code located on the back of airport seating with the Baemin app to order. Those who do not use Baemin can access the company’s English website and make a payment with a credit card.

Baemin’s service robot Air-dilly makes its way through Incheon International Airport. (Baemin)
Baemin’s service robot Air-dilly makes its way through Incheon International Airport. (Baemin)

The robot, which has two cabinets, can carry maximum of 17 kilograms and can deliver to customers located as the terminal‘s farthest gate -- 250 meters away from the cafes and bakeries.

In preparation of any accidents, the robot has received KC certification and has taken out an insurance covering as much as 100 million won ($75,500).

The service will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Baemin’s collaboration with Incheon International Airport is likely to expand, which plans to offer robot deliveries from other airport cafes and bakeries, and adding more delivery robots already in place.

“The company will provide the delivery robot service to other places, catering to customers who seek more convenient delivery options,” said Kim Yo-sup, head of Robot Delivery Service department at Baemin, in a statement.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114