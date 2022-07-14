Seoul pressured to join chip alliance against China

The growing call on South Korea to participate in the United States-led chip alliance across East Asia is putting the semiconductor powerhouse, home to Samsung and SK hynix, again in a strategic dilemma.Sitting in the crosshairs of US-China economic warfare, Korea is being pressured to choose a side by joining the new semiconductor alliance of the US, Taiwan and Japan, with Korea making up the fourth in the so-called "Chip 4." Alternatively, Korea might choose not to join them, considering its relationship with its biggest trading partner China.According to news reports, representatives of four countries within the Fab 4, first proposed by the US in March, are scheduled to hold their first meeting in August. The US requested that Korea decide whether to join the alliance before the end of August through diplomatic channels.“The US has stressed partnerships in the field of semiconductors since the release of the 100-day Supply Chain Review Report by the White House. (Korea) has been discussing with the US to strengthen cooperation across semiconductor chip industries through various channels, but nothing has been determined,” said an official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.This is seen as Washington’s renewed push to counter China in the attempt to ensure chip supply chain resilience within the multilateral economic framework to overcome the worldwide shortage of the strategic asset.Unlike its neighboring partners, Korea has maintained strategic ambiguity as the decision could be reminiscent of the announced defense system deployment to deter North Korea’s nuclear attack, which triggered China’s economic retaliation in the late 2010s.China has been Korea‘s biggest trading partner. Korean exports to China accounted for 25.3 percent through 2021, which is 10 percentage points higher than the US.Moreover, Korean chip giants like Samsung and SK hynix have chip manufacturing bases in Xi‘an, Shaanxi Province and Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, respectively.On the other hand, Korea fears that the decision not to join the new chip alliance could influence the partnership between Korean chipmakers and their customers based in the US.The news follows Seoul’s decision to participate in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in May to step up its partnership with countries in the Indo-Pacific region in sectors not limited to semiconductors. The decision was confirmed soon after US President Joe Biden visited Samsung Electronics‘ newest semiconductor manufacturing facility in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.The IPEF initiative has excluded China and Taiwan.